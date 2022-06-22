Two men charged after Sudbury police receive tip about gun

Acting on a tip about two men allegedly exchanging a handgun downtown, Sudbury police arrested two suspects and seized a variety of illegal weapons.

Around 9:35 p.m. a weapons complaint on Durham Street came into 911, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived within minutes, arrested two men that fit the caller's description and seized the described gun, police said.

"As a result of the arrests, officers searched both men and located a variety of illegal weapons including a spring-assisted (switchblade) knife and a set of brass knuckles that also contained a spring-assisted knife. The firearm was confirmed to be a replica gun," the news release said.

The suspects, both in their early 20s, have been charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

One of the men, a 20-year-old, is facing an additional two charges related to a prohibition order.

"Due to the elevated concern for public safety," he was held in custody overnight pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday while the other man – a 21-year-old – was released and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31.

The allegations have not been proven in court.