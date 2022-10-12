Two men charged after woman robbed at gunpoint

Ottawa police say two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged gunpoint robbery in Ottawa’s south end.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the victim had pulled into her driveway at around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 6 when two men in a vehicle stopped nearby. One man got out and demanded her purse at gunpoint.

Police say shots were fired but the woman was not injured. The weapon was a BB gun.

The men were found in Gatineau. Gatineau police arrested one suspect without incident, but police had to chase the second suspect’s vehicle before arresting him.

The woman’s purse was found inside the car, according to police.

Aws Abbas Hameed Hameed, 20, and Hussein Alfarra, 23, both of Gatineau, are facing robbery and gun charges. Hameed is also charged with breach of probation.

Both appeared in court Tuesday.