Two men charged following covert operation into drug trafficking in Ottawa

Two men are facing charges after an Ottawa police investigation into drug trafficking in the Carlington neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police say following a three-month investigation, the Street Crime Unit and the Carlington Neighbourhood Resources Team arrested two men without incident on Thursday.

Officers seized a loaded Glock, a loaded P80 pistol, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine, cellphones, a digital scale and Canadian cash.

Abdallah M. Mufarreh, 25, and Zakaria Ibrahim Hersi, 25, face numerous trafficking and firearms offences.

