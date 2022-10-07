Two men charged following Mulgrave home invasion: N.S. RCMP

Two men are facing charges following a home invasion in Mulgrave, N.S., Saturday evening.

Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in the town around 5:45 p.m.

Police say a group of men forced their way into the home and assaulted four people before fleeing.

The victims were taken to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., by ambulance for treatment.

Police say two of the victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two victims suffered minor injuries.

RCMP arrested two men on Wednesday and both were held in custody overnight.

Craig Edward Ryan, 51, and 23-year-old Craig Evan Ryan, both of Mulgrave, were charged with:

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

assault (two counts)

break and enter and commit

mischief (three counts)

Both men appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Thursday and were released on conditions. They are set to return to court on Oct. 31.

The RCMP says it is working to identify the rest of the men involved in the home invasion.

They also say there is video of the incident “circulating within the community.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video, to call them at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.