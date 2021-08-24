Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: Police

Nova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.

On Aug. 18 around 6:30 a.m., Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a complaint of a break-in at an abandoned house on South Street. When police responded, they learned two men were believed to still be in the house.

Upon arrival, police say two men were seen fleeing from the back of the house into the woods. Officers searched the wooded area and, according to police, they located one man who was arrested without incident.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit located the second man at the corner of Main Street and Mechanic Street in Springhill and was arrested without incident. Both men were transported to the Amherst RCMP Detachment.

Jordan Ruddick, 27, of Springhill and Ryan Hartley, 37, of Murray Corner, N.B. have both been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and failure to comply with a release order.

Hartley has been remanded into custody and appeared in Amherst Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Ruddick appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Aug. 20 and was released on conditions by a judge. Ruddick will next appear in court on Aug. 26.