Two men charged for lying to police about neighbour pointing gun at them: GPS

Guelph police have criminally charged two men who they say falsely claimed that their neighbour pointed a gun at them.

A homeowner and a tenant each called 911 to report the incident in a west-end neighbourhood around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers detained the neighbour outside as they investigated and heard various accounts of what happened, according to a news release from police Wednesday.

Police say the men denied calling 911 at one point.

Officers eventually determined the alleged incident never happened.

Two men from Guelph, aged 62 and 55, were charged with public mischief.