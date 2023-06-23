Two men charged for stunting: Halifax Police

Two men are facing hefty fines and driving suspensions for stunting, Halifax police say.

In a news release Friday, police say an officer saw a man driving a motorcycle at high rates of speed on Highway 118 in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say the 39-year-old man was driving 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The man was given a ticket for stunting, and failing to pass on the left of an overtaken vehicle. Police say they suspended the man’s license for seven days, and the motorcycle he was driving was seized.

Just on Tuesday, another man was charged for driving at a similar speed.

In a news release Tuesday, police say they charged a man for stunting on Highway 102 in Bedford.

Police say on Tuesday around noon, they observed a man driving 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The 28-year-old man was given a ticket for stunting, in addition to his vehicle being seized, and his licence being suspended for seven days.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a stunting charge is automatically laid when a driver is travelling more than 50 km/h above the speed limit. It carries a fine of $2,400 or more, as well as six points being put on the driver’s record.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.