Two men charged in 2021 fatal Scarborough shooting
Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Scarborough nearly two years ago.
Police announced the arrests in the homicide of Keron Brathwaite in a news release issued Thursday.
Brathwaite and a woman were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds in a townhouse complex near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road in the early morning hours of June 11, 2021.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspects as Jordan Mendez and Leighton Hopkinson, who are both 29 years old. They are each facing first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police said the men are scheduled to appear in court via video on Friday.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.