Two men charged in alleged drug bust in Barrie
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to police, officers got reports of suspicious activity in a parking lot on Mapleview Drive West late Wednesday morning and arrived to find a vehicle with two occupants.
Heavily armed officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested the two men without incident.
Police said they received information that a firearm was seen and a suspected drug transaction had occurred.
Barrie officers conducted a search of a local residence later that day that allegedly resulted in "a quantity of suspected cocaine being seized."
A 41-year-old Barrie man faces drug trafficking charges, and a 27-year-old Brampton man faces drug possession, failing to comply with a release order and peace bond.
Police say the firearm was not operable, so no firearm charges were laid.
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday nightHydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power across the national capital region following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
Candlelight vigil held for slain Calgary womanAn emotional candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night at the scene where a Calgary woman's body was found.
-
Group provides tents to Downtown Eastside campers after crackdownA day after the City of Vancouver began dismantling the encampment on East Hastings Street, new tents were being handed out for free.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in CanadaHealth Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
-
Wasaga Beach woman turning 101 says basics are key to her successThe secret to a long life is a healthy diet and exercise, says a Wasaga Beach woman marking her 101st birthday.
-
First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fireWorking sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
-
‘She has a lot to offer this world’: Woman struggling on the street dealing with critical injuries after an early morning fireWarmer weather should bring welcome relief for those who sleep rough, but recent events highlight the dangers of that world. The last two days have seen serious injuries to two people and a close call for a third.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffsThe Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their matchup Wednesday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
'Come on Mother Nature, give us a little break,' weather forecasters sayWhile the snowstorm south of the border could have been worse, forecasters say the severity of flooding all depends on what happens in the next few days.