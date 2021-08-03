Two men charged in beating death of man on Sherbrook Street
Two men have been charged following the beating death of a 52-year-old man on Sherbrook Street.
Police said around 4 a.m. on Saturday, two men started rummaging through a shopping cart that belonged to the 52-year-old man, since identified as Peter Louis Bogaki.
Police said Bogaki confronted the people, which led to an argument and then a fight between them. During the fight, police said Bogaki was repeatedly punched and kicked and was left unconscious.
Hours later, police were called and the man was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Officers arrested two men and detained them in custody.
Police said the man died of his injuries in hospital on Monday. Officers then went to the Winnipeg Remand Centre where the two men were being detained. Both were arrested on the strength of warrants.
Isaac Nicholas Richard-McKay, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder. Kadin Seth Young, 22, has been charged with manslaughter.
The charges against them have not been proven in court. Both men remain in custody.
