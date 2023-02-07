Two men charged in connection to 2022 Cambridge business robbery

Waterloo regional police have charged two men in connection to a robbery at a Cambridge business in August of 2022.

On Tuesday, police said a 24-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Kitchener, were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said officers completed three search warrants, two at Kitchener residences and one on a motor vehicle, in relation to the robbery with a firearm investigation.

Property stolen during the robbery and Canadian currency were seized as part of the investigation, according to police.

At the time of the robbery, police said a female youth also involved in the robbery was arrested at the scene. She’s charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said the two men, one of whom brandished a handgun, entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.