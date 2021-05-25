Two men charged in connection with Halifax gas station robbery

Police have charged two men in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred Saturday night at a Halifax gas station.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 22, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress at the Irving gas station located at 2499 Robie Street.

Police say two men entered the store, demanded money and assaulted the employee, before fleeing the store with a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

According to police, the employee was treated at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers arrested two suspects a short distance from the store.

Scott Lawrence Dupperon, 31, and Joseph Bernard Sebastien Laporte, 33, are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face robbery charges.