Two men charged in Dartmouth shooting that left one woman injured
Two men have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., that left one woman injured.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the area of Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say officers found a 27-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries at the scene. She was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men were arrested at the scene and are facing charges.
Spencer Sinclair Thompson, 37, has been charged with:
- attempted murder
- assault with a weapon
- aggravated assault
- use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- discharge firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a loaded prohibited weapon
- carrying a concealed firearm
- two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to firearm prohibition
Durrell Samuel Diggs, 24, has been charged with:
- careless use of a firearm
- two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
- three counts of possession contrary to firearm prohibition
Both Thompson and Diggs were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.
Police say three other men, aged 25, 26 and 28, were also arrested at the scene. They are all scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges related to the shooting.
Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.