Two men charged in Dartmouth shooting that left one woman injured

Two men have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., that left one woman injured.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the area of Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers found a 27-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries at the scene. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men were arrested at the scene and are facing charges.

Spencer Sinclair Thompson, 37, has been charged with:

attempted murder

assault with a weapon

aggravated assault

use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

discharge firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited weapon

carrying a concealed firearm

two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to firearm prohibition

Durrell Samuel Diggs, 24, has been charged with:

careless use of a firearm

two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

three counts of possession contrary to firearm prohibition

Both Thompson and Diggs were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say three other men, aged 25, 26 and 28, were also arrested at the scene. They are all scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges related to the shooting.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.