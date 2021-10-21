Two men charged in shooting death of 36-year-old man in Brampton
Peel police have charged two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Brampton earlier this month.
Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 12, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
When police arrived, they located Amanjot Bains suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, police announced they charged 22-year-old Zachary O’Gorman with first-degree murder and 29-year-old Gurpreet Singh with accessory after the fact to murder.
“Another fast paced investigation supported by the community, and professionalism of our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.
“Their commitment to providing answers to the family, friends and loved ones of the victim, Amanjot Bains, has led to this expeditious arrest and helps bring some closure in this tragic incident.”
Police are asking anyone with new information about the shooting to contact homicide investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
