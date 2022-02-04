Two men charged with attempted murder following firearms incident: police
Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a 42-year-old was critically injured in a firearms incident on Wednesday, according to Regina police.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said two women are also facing assault and weapons charges stemming from the incident. A fifth person was also arrested but subsequently released with no charges.
Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Rae Street just north of downtown, shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night
The shooting victim along with a 30-year-old woman were located sheltering in a residence nearby.
Further investigation revealed the description of a suspect vehicle that was located just before midnight in the area of Badham Boulevard and Broad Street.
Police conducted a traffic stop where 22-year-old Phoenix Pierce Sangwais and 18-year-old Aiden Travis Junior Jim were arrested and charged with attempted murder as well as multiple firearm offences.
All of the accused will be in court throughout February and March.
Police did not provide an update on the man who was critically injured.
