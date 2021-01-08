Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with five counts of breaking and entering in relation to a string of break-ins to churches in Dartmouth, N.S., last September.

Police say between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, suspects broke into five churches in the Dartmouth area, damaging property and/or stealing items.

Overnight Sept. 17-18: Lutheran Church Of Our Saviour, 255 Portland St.

Overnight Sept. 17-18: Church Of The Holy Spirit, 1 Regency Dr.

Overnight Sept. 19-20: Grace Baptist Church. 51 Athorpe Dr.

Reported on Sept. 20: St. James United Church, 181 Portland St.

A 28-year-old Dartmouth man and a 28-year-old Timberlea man have each been charged with five counts of break and enter.

The two men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.