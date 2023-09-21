Two men charged with multiple weapon offences: Annapolis RCMP
Annapolis District RCMP say they have charges two men with multiple firearm and weapon offences after searching a home in New Albany, N.S.
In a news release Thursday, police say they executed a search warrant for a home on Highway 10 as part of an investigation Monday.
Police say they found 19-year-old Troy Benjamin Vanbuskirk of New Albany at the house and he was arrested. They also began a search for a second man, who was not located in the home.
During the search, police say they seized a number of weapons, including two firearms, a loaded shotgun, bullets, and a taser. Officers also found what they believed to be methamphetamine.
On Tuesday around noon, 34-year-old Josh Abdul Brooks, also from New Albany, turned himself in at the Digby RCMP attachment.
Police have charged the two men with:
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited
- careless use of a firearm
- possession (methamphetamine)
- breach of a release order
Vanbuskirk appeared in court and was remanded into custody, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Brooks also appeared in court and was released on conditions pending his next appearance at Annapolis Royal provincial court on Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.