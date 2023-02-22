Two men charged with murdering 64-year-old man in ByWard Market

Ottawa police say a 64-year-old man was the victim of Tuesday morning's homicide in the ByWard Market and have charged three men in relation to his death.

Gerald Desjardins was killed in the shooting at a three-storey apartment building on York Street, police said Wednesday.

Daniel Chapron and Hussein Walid, both 20 years old, have been charged with second degree murder. Chapron is from Gatineau and Walid is from Ottawa. Both men are also facing gun charges.

A third man, 26-year-old Merveil Kouassi of Ottawa, is facing gun charges. All three men are due in court on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday and was followed by a heavy police presence surrounding a nearby Ottawa Community Housing building, during which the three arrests happened.

Roads in the area, including Cumberland, Murray and Clarence streets, were closed for several hours.

The shooting is Ottawa' fourth homicide of 2023.