Two men die, 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 84 new high-risk cases and 26 hospitalizations on Thursday.

One man in his 50s and one man in his 90s, from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 585 people.

Windsor-Essex has 249 active high-risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 26 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including six cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 22 on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED