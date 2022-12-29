Two men distract mall employees while others steal electronics: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for four men who allegedly stole more than $9,200 worth of product from a store in Stone Road Mall.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the men entered the store individually.

While two of them distracted employees, the other two allegedly stole Apple watches, Airpods, an iPad and Beats ear buds from the sales floor and a rear storage room.

Police say the men are described as:

1. White male, 5’10”, Spanish accent, black winter jacket, black sweatpants, black running shoes with white soles, black baseball cap with white maple leaf on the front, surgical mask

2. White male, 5’8”, heavy build, black puffy jacket, black Adidas track pants, black high-top running shoes, black hat with ear flaps, black rectangular glasses, possible cast on right wrist

3. White male, 6 feet, heavy build, white crew neck sweater with cursive writing on the front, black zip-up jacket, khaki pants, khaki running shoes, grey backpack, black baseball hat with Ford logo, black face mask

4. White male, 6 feet, average build, black jacket with brown fur on hood, navy blue shirt, black jeans, black high-top shoes with white soles, black baseball cap with white decal on front

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.