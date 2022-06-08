Two men exchange gunfire from vehicles in Russell Road parking lot, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after two men exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in Ottawa's south end.

Officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles that occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on Russell Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard.

Several shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say investigators have determined that one man from each vehicle exited the vehicles and exchanged gunfire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions available.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including dashcam or security footage, is asked to the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.