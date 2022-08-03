Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a weapons complaint involving a boat near Chebogue Point, N.S., on July 20.
Police allege a man fired a shot in the air as the fishing boat approached another fishing vessel.
No one was injured.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident the next day. They also arrested a 39-year-old man on July 28. The accused are both from Argyle, N.S.
The men, who have not been named, are facing charges of careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The 39-year-old is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a vessel.
Both men were released from custody and are due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Police say Fisheries and Oceans Canada assisted with the investigation.
