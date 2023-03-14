Two men face charges following seizure of 3D-printed handguns, stolen rifle: Fredericton police

Two men have been arrested and charged after the Fredericton Police Force says officers seized two 3D-printed handguns, a stolen rifle and other illegal items from two properties in the area last week.

Multiple police units executed two search warrants at an apartment on the south side of Fredericton and at a storage unit in Lincoln, N.B., roughly 15 minutes southwest of the city, on March 7 and 8.

In addition to the handguns, the force says officers seized a 3D printer, a stolen .223 rifle, ammunition, over-capacity magazines, a digital scale, a money counter and approximately $15,500 in cash. Police say cannabis, suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine were also seized.

Keith Edwards, 24, of Fredericton has been arrested in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and was held in custody.

Edwards was due in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to face the following charges under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA):

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

He also faces charges including:

fail to comply with judge's release order

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a prohibited weapon

manufacturing prohibited firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized

A second man, 54, has also been arrested as part of the investigation and faces the following firearms-related charges:

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of prohibited weapon obtained by crime

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon in vehicle

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

He is due in court on May 12.