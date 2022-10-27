iHeartRadio

Two men face charges, including forcible confinement, in sexual assault investigation


Huronia West OPP officers arrested two men following allegations of sexual assault and say the investigation is ongoing.

According to provincial police, a sexual assault was reported to officers at the Huronia West detachment on Oct. 14, and officers arrested a 50-year-old Clearview Township man the same day.

He faces charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.

He has been remanded into police custody following a bail hearing.

Nearly two weeks later, police say a 28-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.

Provincial police did not provide further details as this is an active investigation.

