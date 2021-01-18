The Regina Police Service Drug Unit executed several search warrants Friday that resulted in a significant drug seizure and the arrest of two men.

The Drug Unit carried out seven search warrants: three on vehicles, and four throughout Regina in the Central Park area, Downtown and Harbour Landing.

Police seized the following:

750 grams of fentanyl,

7,200 grams of methamphetamine,

140 grams of cocaine,

$56,000 in Canadian Currency,

a loaded .41 caliber handgun,

additional ammunition,

and multiple scales, cell phones, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking.

Two Calgary men ages 48 and 35 were arrested. They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and face numerous firearms charges.