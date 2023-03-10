Two men facing murder charge in Barrie stabbing make court appearance

The two men accused of fatally stabbing a Barrie man on Family Day made virtual court appearances from jail on Friday.

Jordan Szyperski and Steven Martel were charged in connection with the deadly assault that happened on February 20 on Collier Street in the city's downtown.

Ron Peterson, 47, a father and grandfather, died in the hospital.

Police charged the two accused with second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon in connection with the deadly assault.

Martel, known as Stubbs, is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

The Friday court appearance was brief as the two men's lawyers sought disclosure from the Crown.

Szyperski and Martel remain behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

They are scheduled to appear virtually in court next on March 17.

The victim's family had previously told CTV News they hoped his death would bring about change for those with no place to call home.

"I want Ron's death to mean something," said his partner of 31 years, Lori Schneider. "I want it to change something, especially for our friends on the street that aren't warm every night. I want something good to come up from this," Schneider said.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.