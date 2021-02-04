Two men have been fined $1,000 for violating the province’s Health Protection Act, after police pulled over a vehicle in Sheet Harbour, N.S. last week.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 28, police identified a vehicle with expired plates at a checkpoint at the intersection of Pool Rd. and Church Point Rd. on Highway 7 in Sheet Harbour.

Police say they discovered the passenger had recently travelled outside of Canada, and was on a mandatory self-isolation order until Feb. 4.

The passenger was staying with the driver. In most cases, if a traveller isn't able to self-isolate alone, everyone in the home is required to quarantine.

Both the passenger and the driver were fined $1,000 for failure to remain in self-isolation for 14 days, under the Health Protection Act.