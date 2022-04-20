Two men found guilty in murder of TSN employee

Two men were found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a TSN employee four years ago.

A jury delivered the guilty verdict for Samir Adem and Salman Ahmed, both 18 at the time of the shooting, on Wednesday morning.

On Dec. 12, 2018, police discovered a vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck a tree near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.

Inside, officers discovered 29-year-old Jonathan Gayle-West with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police took two men into custody the following February. Gayle-West’s family said at the time that they did not recognize the names of the accused.

Gayle-West was a story editor with TSN and worked on the shows Jay and Dan, BarDown and at the radio station TSN 1050. Friends and colleagues remembered him as ambitious, kind and someone others gravitated towards.

At the time of the accident, Gayle-West’s colleagues said he was about to audition for an on-air role with the sports network.

Adem and Ahmed are scheduled to appear in court on May 20 at 361 University Avenue.