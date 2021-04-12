Two men from the Sault area arrested after being seen under cars with a saw

Ontario Provincial Police say two men were arrested after they were reportedly seen "digging underneath vehicles with a reciprocating saw" near Sault Ste. Marie.

Officers from Batchewana and Anishinabek police services, along with members of the OPP's Sault Ste. Marie detachment, were called to Batchewana Health Centre at 11 a.m. Saturday about the two men.

"Officers attended the area, located the two persons matching the description and after a short foot pursuit arrested both," police said in a news release Monday morning.

As a result, a 30-year-old man from Aweres Township and a 32-year-old man from Garden River were arrested and charged with mischief.

The 30-year-old has also been charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Both of the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on May 31.

It is unclear if there was any damage to any vehicles parked at the health centre.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.