Two men hit and kill dog, get vehicle stuck in ditch: RCMP
A stolen car that got stuck in a ditch on a Manitoba property after hitting and killing a dog led RCMP officers to make two arrests.
On Tuesday night, Mounties received a call about two suspicious men on a rural property in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.
Police said a vehicle was driven onto the property, striking and killing the homeowner’s dog. The car, which had two men in it, then got stuck in a ditch.
One of the men then went to the home on the property to ask for help with getting the car out of the ditch. Police said the homeowner was suspicious and called the RCMP. The suspect then left the home.
Officers note they checked the car’s licence plate and determined it was stolen.
When RCMP got to the scene, they found the stolen car with one of the men still inside. He was arrested without incident.
Police then searched the property and found the other man hiding in an outbuilding.
Two men – a 28-year-old and a 37-year-old – are facing stolen property charges.
The RCMP continues to investigate.
