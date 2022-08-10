iHeartRadio

Two men in custody following stabbing in Orleans

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Two people are in police custody following an evening stabbing in Orleans.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Cousineau and St. Jean streets at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers located a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no other details will be released at this time.

