Two men in hospital after 'incident': OHS

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after an "incident" at Finning Canada's west Edmonton yard Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to 104 Avenue and 180 Street after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Finning Canada confirmed the incident.

Alberta Health Services says emergency crews transported two people to hospital, a man in his 30s in critical, life-threatening condition and a man in his 40s in serious but stable condition.

OHS says they are investigating and cannot release further details.

Finning Canada says it has started its own investigation.