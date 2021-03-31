iHeartRadio

Two men in hospital after 'incident': OHS

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after an "incident" at Finning Canada's west Edmonton yard. March 31, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after an "incident" at Finning Canada's west Edmonton yard Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to 104 Avenue and 180 Street after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Finning Canada confirmed the incident.

Alberta Health Services says emergency crews transported two people to hospital, a man in his 30s in critical, life-threatening condition and a man in his 40s in serious but stable condition.

OHS says they are investigating and cannot release further details.

Finning Canada says it has started its own investigation.