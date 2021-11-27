Two men in hospital after West Broadway shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were sent to a home on Furby Street near Westminster Avenue around 8:00 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots having been fired.

Police said responding officers found two men in the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

WPS said officers provided emergency medical care applying tourniquets to both victims. They were taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition but have since been upgraded to stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).