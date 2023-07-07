Two men in hospital following overnight Scarborough shooting
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
Two men are in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough.
Police say the call for a shooting came in just after 11:35 p.m. on Thursday. The shooting occurred at a low-rise apartment building near the intersection of Kennedy and Merrian roads.
Both victims were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect descriptions but have advised there are multiple suspects. The Toronto Police Service’s Guns and Gangs Unit will be taking over the investigation.
Police remain on scene.
