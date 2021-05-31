Two men injured in Cambridge home invasion

Waterloo regional police say they’re searching for suspects following a home invasion in Cambridge that left two men injured.

Officers responded to a home near Bond Street at around 1.a.m. on Saturday following a report of a home invasion.

Two men were injured in the incident and transported to hospital. Police say their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police continue to search for two suspects who fled from the area in a black Sedan, and were last seen driving on Highway 401 at a high rate of speed.

The two male suspects are described as black and in their twenties. Police say at the time of the incident they were wearing bandanas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers.