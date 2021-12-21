Two men injured in West Kelowna shooting, RCMP investigating
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Two men were seriously hurt during a shooting in West Kelowna on Monday, prompting a police investigation.
RCMP said around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to 911 calls for shots fired in a hotel parking lot near the 4000 block of Pritchard Drive.
Two men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
“The investigation is in the early stages; however, there is no indication this was a random incident,” RCMP said in a news release.
Anyone with information related to the shooting or who was in the area and has dash cam footage is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.
