Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police

Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the plaza near Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road.

Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett, 28, and Mohamed Omar Mohamed, 23, both of Ottawa, were both killed. One man died at the scene and the other died in hospital.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release saying the man’s death were caused “by an exchange of gunfire between the two.”

“The two men were both seated inside a car at the time,” police said. “No suspects are being sought and the investigation continues to determine the events that led to this tragic event.”

At the time of the shooting, police said it was a targeted incident. A third man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from hospital.