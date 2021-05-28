Two men killed in shooting in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood

Ottawa police say two men are dead, and a third was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, after an evening shooting in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.

Police and paramedics responded to a call in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Alta Vista Drive, near Dorion Avenue, at 6:40 p.m. Friday. Yellow police tape blocked off the parking lot of the Alta Vista Shopping Centre, which includes a Tim Hortons and a Shoppers Drug Mart.

"I heard a noise, like a bang," said Diana John, who lives across the street from the mall.

Ottawa police say three men were shot.

Two men were pronounced dead, while a third man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

John said she had left her car parked in the plaza parking lot while contractors worked in her driveway. John's car remained in the parking lot late Friday evening as police continued to look for answers and for suspects.

"To be happening here in this parking lot, I’ve never seen it before," said John.

Ottawa paramedics didn't provide any information on the injuries to the victim transported to hospital.

There was a large police presence in the Alta Vista area as the investigation continued.

One person told CTV News Ottawa, "This is getting really scary to neighbours."

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police say investigators are looking for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1220, ext. 5493.

Alta Vista Coun. Jean Cloutier tweeted Friday night that he was "terribly saddened" to learn of the shooting in his community. He encouraged residents to contact the Distress Centre of Ottawa if they needed to talk to someone.

This is the second homicide investigation in Ottawa this week.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Drive in the Gloucester neighbourhood. The victim was identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf.

Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.