Two men removed from flight following argument: RCMP
Two men were pulled off a WestJet flight at the Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport departing for Calgary on Sunday afternoon.
RCMP told CTV News two men started arguing at the gate prior to boarding and the verbal altercation continued on the airplane.
RCMP said officers boarded the flight, scheduled for a 4:40 p.m. departure, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers removed the two men from the flight, but no charges were laid, and no physical injuries were reported.
RCMP said the two men were booked on later flights.
In an email, a WestJet spokesperson said, in part, “Unruly situations in flight are extremely rare and do not reflect the behaviour of the vast majority of our guests. We nevertheless take these situations very seriously and all our operational WestJetters are trained to safely deescalate and manage them.”
-
Guelph results: Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield winsLloyd Longfield with the Liberal Party has been declared winner in the Guelph riding by the CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
NDP’s Daniel Blaikie holds on to Elmwood-TransconaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Daniel Blaikie of the NDP will be re-elected in Elmwood-Transcona.
-
Liberal Kevin Lamoureux keeps hold of Winnipeg NorthCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Kevin Lamoureux will be re-elected in Winnipeg North.
-
-
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.