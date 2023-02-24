Two men rescued after plunging through ice on ATV

Emergency crews responded to reports two men broke through the ice on Sparrow Lake in Severn Township.

A witness tells CTV News the men were riding a four-wheeler when it plunged into the freezing water Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near Torpitt Road.

Orillia's deputy fire chief confirmed crews rescued the two people, noting the ATV was still in the water.

Firefighters from Orillia and Severn, provincial police and paramedics responded to the call.