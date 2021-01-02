Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public that no ice is safe ice after two men fell through the ice on Mississippi Lake near Carleton Place.

Just before 8 p.m. New Year's Day, emergency crews responded to a report that two people had fallen through the ice near the 9th Line of Beckwith Township.

A 26-year-old man was able to pull himself out of the water. The OPP says a 57-year-old man attempted to climb onto the ice several times, only to fall through again. Police say the man was trapped in the water, with the other man struggling to prevent him from going under the water.

Firefighters with the Beckwith Fire Department used a rescue boat to bring the 57-year-old man to shore.

Police say both men will recover from their ordeal.

In a statement, the OPP says that while the ice may look tempting for ice fishing or other activities, "please make the decision to stay off."

"The temperatures have been erratic this winter and most ice is not thick enough to safety support people, much less snow mobiles. Don't put your own life and the lives of first responders at risk."