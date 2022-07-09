Two men rushed to hospital after shooting at Toronto mall, one suspect outstanding: police
Two men were rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries following a shooting outside a Toronto mall Saturday evening.
According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Fairview Mall Plaza, located at 1800 Sheppard Ave. E. in North York, just after 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say two men were located suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local trauma centre.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, police said the two men were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting and they are known to one another, adding that they don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety.
Investigators say a third person involved in the altercation has been flagged as a suspect. This individual remains outstanding.
Police asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
SHOOTING:
Fairview Mall Plaza
- reports that someone has been shot
- police responding
- unknown injuries
- use caution in the area
- will update#GO139975
^al
-
