Two men seriously injured in Leslieville shooting
Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
Two men have been seriously injured in a shooting in Leslieville.
Toronto Police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road, east of Greenwood Avenue, for reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m.
Both victims sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, Toronto Police said.
Police said there were reports that a man was running through backyards in the area, and they were searching for suspects.
No suspect description was immediately available.
