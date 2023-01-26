Two men sexually assault woman after ride home from Gatineau, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects after a woman was sexually and physically assaulted after accepting a ride home early Sunday morning.

The victim was waiting for a taxi in Gatineau when two men in a vehicle stopped and engaged her in a conversation, police said.

"She accepted a ride and once home, they made an excuse to come inside, where she was sexually and physically assaulted," police said in a media release.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 5'6", with black hair and a "noticeable scar under his right eye", police said. He was wearing a white track suit with a black pattern of tiger faces and black stripes down the arms and legs over a red t-shirt and black high-top sneakers with white soles.

The second suspect is a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 5'10", with black hair. He was wearing a white tracksuit with black tiger faces and black stripes down the arms and legs over a white t-shirt and a yellow puffer jacket over top and white Nike sneakers with a red swoosh.

Police say the suspects were driving a dark red or black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.