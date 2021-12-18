Two men shot overnight in Dalhousie Street area
Ottawa police say two men are in stable condition after being shot overnight.
Police were called to an unidentified establishment on Dalhousie Street near Murray Street at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. There, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both men are being treated in hospital.
Police say the shootings are considered targeted and there is no current public safety risk.
No details on arrests or suspects were immediately reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
