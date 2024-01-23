Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home

Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP said the robbery took place on Dec. 31 in a home on Provincial Road 278 in Ebb and Flow First Nation. According to police, five male suspects entered the home, assaulted four people inside and stole a truck. Three of the suspects had guns, while one had bear spray. A victim of the assault, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a Dauphin hospital in serious condition, and later transported to Winnipeg.

Police identified two of the five suspects. Braden Moar, 27, was arrested on Jan. 16 and taken into custody.

The second suspect identified was Mason Moar, 19. He remains at large on multiple charges including Robbery, Aggravated Assault and several firearms-related offences.

On Jan. 23, RCMP identified a third suspect, and issued a warrant for his arrest. Richard Ross, 30, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and five counts of assault with a weapon.

Ross, who is from Silver Ridge, is also known as Cole Ross.

RCMP also released a description of a fourth suspect. They say he is Indigenous in appearance and has the number 39 tattooed on his left hand between his thumb and index finger. A photo and name were not released.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call RCMP at 204-447-3082.