Two men stabbed at downtown Vancouver McDonald's, no arrests made
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Two men are in hospital with stab wounds after an incident at a McDonald’s restaurant on Saturday morning.
“Around 3:30 this morningy, officers were flagged down by security at the McDonald's on Granville and Smithe for reports of two men stabbed,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.
As of Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
“The suspect (s) are still outstanding,” Visintin wrote.
Both men were taken to hospital, but Visintin said she could not provide information on their condition.
“We are still awaiting to hear the extent of their injuries,” she continued.
