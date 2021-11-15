Two men taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after Oakridge shooting

Two men in their 20s have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said that around 7:30 p.m. they were called to Warden Avenue, between Firvalley Court and St. Clair Avenue, where they found the first victim.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a trauma centre by Toronto Paramedic Services.

A second man was found less than 100 metres away, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

“Officers arrived on scene the located two males suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body,” Insp. Ishmail Musah told CP24 at the scene. “Officers immediately began first aid. They continued first aid until the arrival of paramedics and then officers assisted with transportation to the hospital. Right now the injuries are considered life threatening.”

He said the initial information indicates the second man tried to flag down a bus for help after he was shot.

“The information that we've received so far was that one of the males made his way out after the shooting in the line of the bus that's right there now,” Musah said. “So that's where the TCC driver stopped and called police from there and then let us know that there was a victim there.”

There's no words so far on possible suspects.

Toronto police scoured the area for evidence, along with K9 Units. So far two firearms have been recovered, along with ammunition, police said.

Warden Avenue was closed between Firvalley Court and Cataraqui Crescent for the investigation, but has since reopened. .

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.