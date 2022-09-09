Two men targeted in sextortion scam prompts warning from South Simcoe police

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning residents of a circulating sextortion scam in Innisfil and Bradford.

Police said two men were targeted by a scam this week but didn't pay the perpetrators, instead reporting it to officers.

Police said these scams typically happen online through dating apps and social media. The suspect will attempt to extort the victim for money after obtaining intimate images or video through the chat. The scammers threaten to share the images and video with the victim's family and friends unless they pay a sum of money.

Police urge the public not to engage in these conversations, not share images and never send money.

They add to report the fraud immediately to the police if you believe you're being targeted.