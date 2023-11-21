Two men, three women charged with drug trafficking in North Bay

The North Bay Police Service charged five people with drug trafficking and seized more than $5,700 in illegal drugs.

The arrests follow a traffic stop Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. by North Bay Police in which the five accused were travelling.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of suspected cocaine,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“At this time, the accused were placed under arrest.”

Police seized 500 tablets of suspected meth, 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 grams of suspected crystal meth, an Infiniti car and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The accused include three women ages 27, 31 and 69, and two men ages 30 and 34. All are charged with trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Other charges include probation and release order violations, while the 31-year-old woman is charged with identity fraud.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $5,760,” police said.

The 69-year-old woman has been released with a Jan. 2 court date in North Bay, while the other four remain in custody pending a bail hearing.