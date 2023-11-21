Two men, three women charged with drug trafficking in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service charged five people with drug trafficking and seized more than $5,700 in illegal drugs.
The arrests follow a traffic stop Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. by North Bay Police in which the five accused were travelling.
“A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of suspected cocaine,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
“At this time, the accused were placed under arrest.”
Police seized 500 tablets of suspected meth, 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 grams of suspected crystal meth, an Infiniti car and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The accused include three women ages 27, 31 and 69, and two men ages 30 and 34. All are charged with trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Other charges include probation and release order violations, while the 31-year-old woman is charged with identity fraud.
“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $5,760,” police said.
The 69-year-old woman has been released with a Jan. 2 court date in North Bay, while the other four remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 yearsA popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
-
Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalismThe City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.
-
Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underwaySault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
Tony-winning Hadestown takes audiences to hell and back in irresistible musicalIf you find yourself not knowing what the hell is going on in the opening moments of Hadestown, don't sweat it.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.